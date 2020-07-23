Alex J. Janowski
Stevens Point - Alex J. Janowski age 91, of Stevens Point, passed away at Aspirus Hospital in Stevens Point on Monday evening July 20, 2020. Alex had been stricken at home with a stroke two weeks ago.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alex will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and relatives are invited to share memories from 9:30 AM Tuesday until the time of service at the church. Social distancing and masks will be advised. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
Alex was born April 25, 1929 in Chicago, the son of Alex and Helen (Blasz) Janowski. He grew up in Chicago and completed his schooling there. He moved to the Stevens Point area in 1950. He was a craftsman and home builder in the area until his retirement in 1994. He married Bernice Platta (Malinowski) on May 23, 1987 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church. Alex was a talented musician and played the concertina in bands, including the Melody Boys Band with his father. He enjoyed fishing, watching sports, all music-especially polka's, and gardening.
Alex is survived by his wife Bernice; Two sons: Gary (Jan) Janowski and James (Shelly) Janowski, both of Stevens Point. Two step children: Barb (Jeff) Chester, Schaumburg, IL and John (Michelle) Malinowski, Loveland, CO. 7 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family sends a special thank you to all the nurses and doctors at UW Madison hospital and Aspirus Comfort Care in Stevens Point for their wonderful professional care of Alex. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com