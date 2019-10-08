|
Alfred L. Prondzinski
Stevens Point - Alfred L. Prondzinski
Of Stevens Point, Town of Sharon, died Sunday afternoon September 29, 2019 at the Atrium of River Pines Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family while under the care of Ministry Home Care Hospice.
Age 96 Alfred was born April 9, 1923 on the homestead in the Town of Stockton. He was the son of the late Max and Johanna (Bluma) Prondzinski. He attended the Hillcrest and Sacred Heart Grade school in Polonia.
His marriage to Theresa Losinski took place on August 3, 1953 at St. Peters Catholic Church. After the marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. His wife Theresa survives. Alfred worked for Somers Landscaping for many years until his retirement on November 11, 1987. Those who knew Alfred knew he loved to tell stories of the Old days, and enjoyed playing his concertina.
Survivors include his wife Theresa, his children; Judi (Bob) Brooks of Amherst, Christine Pliska (Mike Hill) of Stevens Point and Mark (Leona) Prondzinski of Custer. Five Grandchildren, three great grandchildren and one sister Dorothy (Chet) Perzewski. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Eleanor Laska.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Polonia. Rev. Alan Guanella officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Parish Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church until the time for mass. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Oct. 8, 2019