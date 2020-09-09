Alois RybickiAmherst - Alois J. Rybicki Jr. age 81 of Amherst, WI, passed away on Tuesday September 8, 2020. Alois was born on December 9, 1938 the son of Alois and Genevieve (Krzykowski) Rybicki. Alois married Beverly Thompson on November 22, 1958.Alois is survived by his wife Beverly Rybicki of Amherst, WI; two daughters Pamela Uher of Amherst, WI and Cynthia (Curtis) Corners of Victoria, MN; grandchildren Chad Rybicki, Matthew (Amanda) Uher and Jennavee Rybicki; great grandchildren Nick, Ethan and Stella Rybicki, Matthew II, Angelica and Ava Uher, brothers, a sister other relatives and friends.Alois was preceded in death by his parents Alois and Genevieve Rybicki; one grandson Zachary Uher and a sister.A funeral service will be held on Friday September 11, 2020 at 12 Noon at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst, WI. Pastor Dwight Anderson will officiate with burial to follow at the Northland Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12 Noon at the Jungers-Holly Funeral Home.Holly Funeral Homes wants to remind the public that no more than 75 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time with the wearing of masks and physical distancing observed. We sincerely encourage each person to make your decision whether to attend a visitation and/or service based on the best interest of your health and that of your community.