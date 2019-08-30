|
|
Aloysius S. Trzebiatowski
Iola - Aloysius (Al) Stanley Trzebiatowski, age 78, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI. Al was born July 17, 1941 in the Town of Sharon, Portage Co., WI, son of Frank and Genevieve (Konkol) Trzebiatowski. Al served in the U.S. Army from 1958 - 1962. A high light during his Army tenure was his time spent in Germany. After being honorably discharged Al returned to the Amherst area where he met Gayle L. Anderson. They married on August 28th, 1965 in Hudson, WI.
Al became a journeyman plumber working for Anderson Plumbing, Nelsonville, WI for 20 years. He was later employed by Drucks Plumbing, Menasha, WI and Soik Plumbing, Stevens Point, WI, where he retired. Al served his community as an active member of the Nelsonville Volunteer Fire Department from 1968 - 1988. His many hobbies included fishing, landscaping, growing fruit trees, playing cards, wild berry picking, jigsaw puzzling, watching wildlife, and fine woodworking including the crafting of traditional Norwegian wood baskets called Tines. Al loved spending time with family and friends, always ready to lend a helping hand and to tell a story.
Al is survived by his wife, Gayle Trzebiatowski of Iola, WI; children, Jerald (Karen) Trzebiatowski of Nelsonville, WI and Jodi (Scott) Parrish of Farmington Hills, MI; grandchildren, James, Katelyn, and Justin Parrish of Farmington Hills, MI; sisters, Juanita (Lindy) Nott and Carol (Bob) Lea; brother-in-law, David (Sandy) Anderson; sister-in-law, Jane (Gerold) Bohm; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Genevieve Trzebiatowski; brother, Robert Trzebiatowski; and parents-in-law, Herbert and Laurel Anderson.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Nelsonville Evangelical Lutheran Church in Nelsonville, WI. Reverend Dwight Anderson will officiate. A visitation will precede the service from 1:00-2:00 PM at the church. Burial at the Nelsonville Lutheran Cemetery will follow the service. The Jungers-Holly Funeral Home of Amherst is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Aug. 30, 2019