Services
Pisarski Funeral Home
703 Second Street
Stevens Point, WI 54481
715-344-4595
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rosary
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Parish - Galloway
182590 County Road C
Wittenberg, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Parish - Galloway
182590 County Road C
Wittenberg, WI
View Map
Alvin Goskowicz Obituary
Alvin Goskowicz

Mosinee - Alvin F. Goskowicz, age 97, Mosinee, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, Wisconsin. A combination of all-time record setting snowfall, record low temperatures, and an over 26 hour power outage were major contributing factors to the rapid failure of his health and his passing.

He was born January 19, 1922 in the town of Franzen in Marathon County, the fifth of twelve children raised by the late Frank and Adelia (Stroik) Goskowicz.

He was married to Stephanie "Stephie" Razdik on May 17, 1947 at Holy Name Catholic Church in Racine. They were married for 50 years and they lived together in their home in the city of Milwaukee, WI until her death on Good Friday, April 10, 1998 at age 78.

Alvin was a loving, giving person who was loved in return by his wife, siblings, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For many decades, he donated his type "O" (Universal Donor) blood to Wisconsin blood banks as often as they would request it, so that many patients could have blood transfusions for their medical treatments.

Alvin worked a very hard life as a farmer, lumberjack, meat packing plant worker, construction worker, and finally in construction supervision in southeastern Wisconsin. He was an active member of the AFL-CIO Local 113 Construction Laborers Union in Milwaukee, for over 55 years. After his retirement in 1986 at age 64, he continued to repair small gasoline powered engines for his neighbors and relatives. He always enjoyed playing Polka music on his concertina and accordion at home and at family functions. He especially liked gardening and taking walks outdoors through the fields and woods, and along the shore of Lake DuBay.

Survivors include; his only son, Timothy (Elfri) Goskowicz of Mosinee; one sister, Elizabeth Garski of Rosholt; one brother, James (Charlene) Goskowicz of Knoxville, TN; three grandsons, Mark (Jill) Krawcyzk, Thomas Goskowicz, and Alexander Goskowicz, all of Stevens Point; two great-grandsons, Eric and Ethan Krawczyk and one great-granddaughter, Mia Goskowicz; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by; both his parents; his beloved wife, Stephie; his only daughter, Patricia; four brothers, Julian Goszkowicz, Norbert "Norb" Goskowicz, Anton "Tony" Goskowicz and Eugene "Gene" Goskowicz; and five sisters, Esther Ostrowski, Wanda Trzebiatowski, Eleanor Brzezinski, Bernice Szeremet, and Bernadetta Wanta.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Joseph Catholic Parish - Galloway, 182590 County Road C, Wittenberg, WI 54499 at 11:00AM on Friday, March 15, 2019 with Rev. Augustine Bentil presiding. Burial will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee. Visitation will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point, WI 54481 from 4-6PM on Thursday, March 14, 2019 and again at church on Friday from 10:00AM until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed Thursday night at 6:00PM.

Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Goskowicz family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
