|
|
Alvina Wysocki
Rosholt - Alvina Wysocki age 95, formerly of Rosholt, passed away February 9, 2020 at Brookdale Assisted Living where she has resided the past five years.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Alvina will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday February 21, 2020 at St. Adalbert Catholic Church in Rosholt. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 10:00 AM on Friday, until the time of services at the church. Shuda Funeral Service of Portage County is assisting the family.
Alvina was born April 14, 1924, in Rosholt, the daughter of Joseph and Apalonia (Cholek) Dziedzic. She married Anton Wysocki on October 18, 1941 at St. Adalbert's. The couple settled in Tigerton, where they owned and operated the Chevrolet dealership for 36 years. They retired in 1994 and moved to Rosholt. Alvina enjoyed going to the casino, playing slots, and bingo at church picnics. Later in life she only could listen to music on the radio, as she became blind from macular degeneration. In Tigerton, the couple belonged to St Anthony's, and in Rosholt to St. Adalbert, where Alvina was baptized, made 1st communion, married, and now will be buried with her husband of 58 years.
Alvina is survived by her two children: Arlene (Daniel) Boni and Alvin Wysocki. Four grandchildren: Jeff Wysocki, Jill Bucchel, Andrea Fiacca, and Diana Shipman. Ten great grandchildren also survive her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Anton in 1999, two sisters: Mary Fredock and Clara Kulas, three brothers: Adolph, Carl, and Edward Dziedzic, and her 1/2 brother: George Dziedzic.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020