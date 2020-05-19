|
|
Amos H. Johnson
Junction City - Amos H. Johnson, age 36, of Junction City, Wisconsin, passed away on May 14, 2020.
Amos was born on August 3, 1983 to the late Warren and Mary (Diesburg) Johnson.
He worked for the railroad for 5 years then later he worked as a union laborer in the refractory industry.
Amos enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching baseball, football and Nascar. He enjoyed the time spent with family especially his children, siblings, and friends. Amos was a great guy who made many people smile throughout his lifetime. He was the reason many people would smile. He will be missed by so many. Amos is survived by his children: Jozi and Owen Johnson, Siblings: Amber (Wayne Boyer) Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Leanna Linder, Brian Diesburg, and Grandma Bobbie Marvin.
He is further survived by nieces/nephews Karla, Esmeralda, Renee (Jessica) Seanna, Adrian, Jackson, Julian (Amber) Lidia, Jeremiah Jr., (Jeremiah) Mary, Boston, Trent, Kane, Abel, Jesslyn (Leanna) Lexi, Leo (Brian).
He was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Johnson, parents Warren and Mary (Diesburg) Johnson,
grandparents Ruth and Henry Johnson and Alfred Marvin.
A celebration of life for Amos will be held at a later date.
Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020