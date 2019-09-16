Services
McKevitt-Patrick Funeral Home - Ironwood
305 N. Lowell
Ironwood, MI 49938
(906) 932-1141
Anderson "Andy" Dowling

Anderson "Andy" Dowling

- - Anderson "Andy" Dowling, age 64 of Hurley, WI passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple System Atrophy.

Andy was born in Shawano, WI where his family spent summers. He grew up in Stevens Point and attended Nicolet College in Rhinelander, WI. His passion was fishing and he lived many years in Hayward, WI and Belle Fourche, SD before moving to Hurley.

Andy will be missed by all his family and friends for his generosity, humor and gentle nature.

He is survived by his siblings: Mike (Jan) Dowling, Linda (Mark) Dowling-Behlen, and Nancy (Tom) Niccum. He is also survived by his lifelong dear friend Melissa Fleischauer. He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and June Dowling.

Special thanks to his caregivers who, over two years, became like family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 16, 2019
