Rosholt - Andrew Charles Hartvig of Rosholt, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the age of 36. Andy was born August 8, 1983 in Stevens Point to his loving parents Donald and Evett (Schramm) Hartvig. Andy attended Rosholt Schools, graduating in 2001. Andy furthered his education at UW-River Falls where he graduated with a business degree in 2006. He went on to pursue a career in the construction field. One month after college graduation, Andy was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart Kelly (Zander) on June 3, 2006, which was exactly 7 years after they began dating. After a few years traveling the country for work, Andy and Kelly welcomed their daughter Madisyn. Family was always important to Andy and now with a daughter and wife this became his whole world. Andy devoted himself to being a loving husband and father. He was involved in coaching his daughter's softball team and was poolside at her swim meets, saying only things a dad can. Andy was also an avid hunter, recently bagging two trophy bucks. Last year, he took up bird hunting to fill his "spare" time. He invested in a hunting/family dog. Andy passed away with his father doing something they both loved and Andy left his family several birds to remember him by in the coming days. Andy's love of softball began years earlier with baseball. At league he would hit homeruns and Madi would quickly collect them in exchange for concession candy. Andy was also an avid pool player. In 2015, Andy began employment at Sheet Piling Services (SPS). His work with for the company gave him an opportunity to see much of the country. His passion for business truly began in his work for SPS. While working for SPS he began his own business venture selling hunting stands and blinds for Redneck Blinds. Andy always dreamed of living on their land and raising his daughter in the country. In 2018, they finished their dream home on land outside of Rosholt. Andy leaves behind a community he would do anything for, a mother who loved him fiercely, a wife who considered him her best friend and soulmate, a daughter who admired him. He was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents and adopted grandparents Norman and Margaret Myhra.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Rosholt High School Gymnasium, in Rosholt at 4:00 PM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 with Reverend Michael Peuse officiating. A Memorial Visitation will be held Saturday 2-4 PM in the Rosholt High School Gymnasium.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial has been established. Register Book and online condolences may be sent by visiting www.voiefuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020