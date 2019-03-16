Andrew L. Smrz



Stevens Point - Andrew L. "Andy" Smrz died peacefully under the care of hospice at North Haven assisted living care in Stevens Point Wednesday March 13, 2019. Andy was born August 4, 1945 to Leo and Barbara (Trzinski) Smrz in Stevens Point. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Evelyn (Firkus) Smrz, 3 sons Todd Stevens Point, Scott Mount Cavalry, and Andy Jr. Minocqua. Grand children Sara Smrz, Nathan Smrz, Abi Smrz, and Wyatt Smrz. Andy went to Saint Peters grade school growing up on the north side, graduated from Pacelli High School. He served in the army attaining the rank of Sergeant. He entered on December 31, 1963 and was honorably discharged on December 12, 1966.



After his 3 year enlistment he went on to work for Consolidated Papers as a mechanic. He worked there for 35 years retiring in 2001. Andy and Evelyn were married at Saint Stanislaus Catholic Church in Stevens Point September 28, 1968. Andy was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and Knights of Columbus.



Andy enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with his family. In retirement he really enjoyed his time going to the lake in Hancock, WI where he had his 5th wheel camper home and was able to fish when he wanted to. Also going with Evie on gambling trips to various Wisconsin casinos and doing weekly sign ins at some local establishments enjoying a Pabst Blue Ribbon. He enjoyed working on projects around the house, time on his computer, and watching tv shows like Gunsmoke, Mash, and Family Feud with Steve Harvey. Andy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Andrew will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday March 19, 2019, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church 838 Fremont Street Stevens Point. Visitation on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church. Full military honors will follow the funeral mass at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials in Andrews name will be established at a later date. Pisarski Funeral Homes of Stevens Point & Plover are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com