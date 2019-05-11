|
Angela Wiza
Rosholt - Angela Lynn Wiza, 40, of Rosholt, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Ascension St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1978, in the Panama Canal Zone, to Gerald and Kathy Jane (Stanton) Johnston. After graduating high school in Owensboro, Kentucky, the family moved to Rosholt in 1999. On June 22, 2013, she was married to Timothy Wiza.
Angela was a self-employed daycare provider. Her interests included camping, fishing, hunting and she loved taking care of children.
She is survived by her husband, Timothy Wiza; children, Kelsea, Landon and Chloe; grandson, Paxton; father, Jerry (Luetta) Johnston; brother, Darrell Johnston; mother-and-father-in-law, LeRoy and Mary Wiza; and sister-in-law, Karla Wiza.
Angela was preceded in death by her mother, Kathy Jane Stanton.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the Rosholt Fair Park in Rosholt.
For online condolences, please visit www.HonorOne.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 11, 2019