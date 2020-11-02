Anita F. Bacon
Stevens Point - Anita F. Bacon, age 84 of Stevens Point, passed away Wednesday afternoon October 28, 2020, at Sylvan Crossing Assisted Living, where she has resided the past three years. Before that, Anita was at North Haven.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Anita will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday November 6, 2020 at St. Stephen Catholic Church. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Stephen Cemetery. Friends and family will gather with social distancing from 10:00 - 10:45 AM on Friday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St.
Anita was born July 5, 1936 in La Farge, WI, the daughter of Gurvice Coleman and Mayme Dee (Newlun) Waldo. She married Ronald Bacon on October 17, 1977 in Stevens Point. Anita worked as a pharmacy tech for many years before she and Ron owned and operated Frames & Things-The Pampered Stamper. She also worked at the Stevens Point Journal until her retirement. Anita enjoyed crafting, singing, but most of all spending time with her children, grandchildren, and many friends.
She is survived by her children: Bob Belmore (Ann Spohn), Hazelhurst; Jim Belmore, Columbia, MO; Steven Weix, Taiwan; Kevin (Maria) Bacon, Stevens Point. Two siblings: Ron Coleman; Annette Martinez; her aunt, Dolly Faye Newlun; and 12 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ron in 2016, her son Daniel in 2017, and her brother Gary in 2015.
