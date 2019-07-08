Anita Gosh



Stevens Point - Anita M. Gosh, age 81, of Stevens Point, passed away on Thursday July, 4, 2019 in the Emergency Room at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital in Stevens Point after becoming ill at home. She was born March 30, 1938 in the Town of Stockton, WI. She is the daughter of the late Leonard and Loretta (Mrochinski) Groshek. Her marriage to Richard Gosh took place on April 18, 1959 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. He survives.



Anita ran Gosh's Trading Post in Arnott, WI for 27 years. She also volunteered in the surgical waiting room at Ascension St. Michaels Hospital for over 15 years. She enjoyed knitting and spending time with her family. In lieu of flowers a memorial in her name will be established at a later date.



Survivors include her husband: Richard, one son: Kevin (Kayla) Gosh of Waukesha and one daughter: Andrea (Mark) Eiting of Kaukauna. Three grandchildren: Addison & Madelyn Eiting and Karsen (Andreas Boszhardt) Gosh. One sister: Darlene Mrochinski of Plover. She is preceded in death by one granddaughter Kallie Gosh, one infant sister Judith Mrochinski and one sister Audrey Pieczynski.



Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11:00 AM on Wednesday July 10, 2019 at St. Mary of Mount Carmel Catholic Church at 3995 County Rd K, Amherst, WI. Burial will take place in the Parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the time of services Wednesday morning at the Church. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com



Anita will be remembered for her friendly smile and a measure of sass by all who shopped at the store. As best summed up in her eighth grade autograph book: 2 naughty, 2 old, 2 stubborn, 2 nice, 2 cute 2 be 4-gotten. Published in Stevens Point Journal on July 8, 2019