Age 86, passed away the morning of June 22, 2020 under the care of Heartland Hospice at the home of her daughter Diane in Scandinavia following a brief illness.
Ann was a long term resident of Stevens Point. WI. and moved to Stevens Point in 1965 with her husband Daniel Lawrence Thiele from Milwaukee, WI. Ann was the much beloved mother of Diane Marie Thiele, Scandinavia, Kris David Thiele, Wausau and John Charles Thiele, Amherst. She was also the grandmother of Laura Thiele and Emily Thiele the daughters of son Kris. She will be fondly remembered and missed for her selfless giving and loving care of her family.
Ann was born on Christmas Day in 1933 in Milwaukee to Karl and Elsa Clothilda (Lang) Krodinger and was the fifth of nine children. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Maria Clothilda (Miske) Hutterer, Dorothy Ann (Woodling) Krodinger and brothers Joseph Leo Hutterer and Karl Otto Krodinger, her in mother and father in law Charles and Margaret Shultz of Milwaukee.
She is further survived by her brothers Alois Frank Hutterer (Doris Kellner), George William Krodinger (Ellen Moser) both of the Milwaukee area, and Sisters Elsie Pauline (Wolfe) Hutterer of Colorado and Pauline Rose (Edwards) Krodinger of Janesville and sister in law Beverly Thiele of Milwaukee.
Ann lost her husband Donald unexpectedly while on vacation in 1994. Their marriage took place on October 26, 1957 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Milwaukee and the coupe settled in Pennsylvania for some time while Donald was in service. She was also preceded in death by and infant daughter, Cathy in 1958.
Ann worked for more than 20 years in Nutrition Services at St. Michaels Hospital. She also held job prior to her marriage in an exclusive dress shop and an elevator operator, and accounting clerk and a hat check girl in Milwaukee. She also volunteered at Washington Elementary school as a Teacher's Aide. Ann was a longtime member of the Stevens Point Star Point Quilters Guild and will be missed by many friends in the guild. She enjoyed quilting as a hobby, attending Quilting shows and volunteered for the Star Point Quilters Guild Comfort and Care group which creates and donates quilts for various charitable organizations.
She also created and donated quilts for children hospitalized with serious illnesses. In addition to quilting Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and her two loving granddaughters Laura and Emily, enjoyed watching the wildlife around her home and reading mystery novels. She also had a great fondness for her loving granddaughters Laura and Emily, and her beloved dogs particularly her much loved Bichon, Muffy, who traveled with her everywhere and was her constant, inseparable companion in her later years.
Mother lived in Christ, and shared this blessing with others.
A celebration of Life will be held at Michele's Restaurant in Stevens Point from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday July 9, 2020 with light refreshments being served. Family and friends all are invited to join us. Burial with Christian Burial rites will be held at a late date with private immediately family only. Contributions in Ann's name would be appreciated, with the funds going towards her passion of Quilting and donating them to various charitable organizations.