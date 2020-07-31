1/1
Ann (Andreanna) Sweeney
Ann (Andreanna) Sweeney

Wisconsin Rapids - Ann (Andreanna) Marie Sweeney, 104, of Wisconsin Rapids passed away from natural causes on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. She was born to the late August and Antoinette (Korda) Kirschling in a small farming community near Stockton, Wisconsin. She was one of 9 siblings. Ann married the love of her life, Gerald Sweeney, on September 29, 1938 and they spent 60 years as a happy couple.

She is survived by her loving children, son Larry (Sara) Sweeney, daughter Judith (Gilbert) Olski, son David (Debra) Sweeney, son Tom Sweeney; Grandchildren Becky (Chris) Skowronski, Laurie (Paul) Landgraf, Mary (Al) Crow, Kathy (Rich) Sannito, Michael (Caron-Lee) Sweeney, Justin Sweeney, Scott Sweeney; Great-Grandchildren Emily Skowronski, Jakob & Karl Landgraf, Dana & Megan Crow, Colleen & Ricky Sannito, Catelyn & Betsy Sweeney, and Great-Great Grandchild Robbie Michael.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband Gerald who passed away on August 24, 1999. She is also preceded in death by her 3 brothers and 5 sisters.

Ann loved spending time with her family to visit and hear how they were doing. She was an avid card player and enjoyed going to the casino. She will be remembered for her kind heart and beautiful smile.

Per Ann's wishes, private family services are being held at a later date.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HonorOne.com






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
