Mosinee - Anne F. Kolodziej, age 88, of Mosinee, WI passed away on April 15th, 2019 at St. Clare's Hospital in Weston, WI surrounded by her family. Anne was born on the family farm in the town of Guenther, on June 27, 1930, to the late Felix and Emily (Lassa) Jazdzewski. She grew up on the family's farm with her siblings and attended local schools.



Her marriage to Henry "Hank" Kolodziej, Sr. took place on September 3rd, 1949 at St Francis Xavier Church-Knowlton. Their son, Henry Jr., or "Sonny," soon joined the family. The young family lived in Chicago, Illinois where Hank began his career in masonry, and Anne held several jobs. They later moved back to Mosinee, where they owned and operated the Starlite Ballroom during the early 1960s. Hank, Anne, and Sonny then ran their family farm in the town of Guenther for many years. Later in her life, Anne worked as a cook at the DeBot Dining Center at UW - Stevens Point for many years until her retirement.



Anne had a talent for making people feel welcome. She also possessed an inspiring drive and work ethic. Anne will be remembered for her gardening skills, especially by those who viewed the many beautiful perennial gardens which surrounded "the pond" at her home. She used her great gift for cooking to create meals that were the centerpiece of many family gatherings and Sunday dinners. Her famous deer-hunter's breakfast was a great treat for those who hunted with the Kolodziej crew each November. She was a wonderful hostess whose home served as the location for many holiday parties.



Anne was a faithful member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. As a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she was patient, generous, understanding, and loving. Her wisdom and example had a great impact on many family members and friends.



She is survived by her son, Henry "Sonny" (Rita) Kolodziej, Jr. of Mosinee, and her grandson, Joseph (Jody) Kolodziej and their children Harrison and Katherine of Rothschild. She is also survived by her sister, Lucy (the late Leonard) Skrzeczkowski, and her brothers Donald Jazdzewski, Ambrose (Judy) Jazdzewski, Eugene (Georgia) Jazdzewski, Leonard (Elaine) Jazdzewski, and Norbert (Dolores) Jazdzewski. Anne is further survived by her nieces and nephews, members of the Kolodziej, Jazdzewski, and Ziolkowski families, and many other extended family members and friends.



Anne was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Walter Jazdzewski, sister-in-law Helen Jazdzewski, and her many beloved Kolodziej brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church-Knowlton, 651 Meade Lane, Mosinee 54455, at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Concelebrating the Mass will be Rev. James Trempe and Rev. Brian Jazdzewski. Anne will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 7 PM on Monday, April 22 at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point concluding with a Rosary. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday at the church from 9:30 AM until the time of the mass.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at St. Clare's Hospital for the care provided to Anne in her final days.



