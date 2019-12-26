Services
Jungers-Holly Funeral Home
262 S Main St
Amherst, WI 54406
(715) 824-3221
Anne M. Glisczinski, age 72 of Almond, WI passed away on Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Anne was born on May 11, 1947 daughter of the late William and Mary (Riley) Helbach in Stevens Point, WI. Loving and caring wife of Stanley Glisczinski for 51 years, they were married on November 23, 1968 at St. Martins Catholic Church in Bancroft.

Anne worked at Wisconsin Veteran's Home in King until she started raising her family, she then cared for not only her family but her grandchildren and everyone around her. She also helped at the Guth Farms during the summers. She enjoyed cooking and baking. Anne's world were her grandchildren and was looking forward to having another great grandchild in April 2020.

Anne is survived by loving husband, Stanley; children, Kevin (Karen) Glisczinski, Christopher Glisczinski, Daniel (Sandy) Glisczinski, Kimberly (Ross) Zietlow; grandchildren, Terrence (Katie) Glisczinski, Brooke, Carson, and Alaina Zietlow; brothers, Joseph (Mary Kay) Helbach, Riley (Marlene) Helbach, Patrick Helbach; sisters, Nancy (Keith) Wirtz, Colleen Raschka; step-grandsons, Collin and Shane Thurley; step-great grandson, Conner Thurley; also many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Anne is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Terrence Helbach; mother and father-in-law, Stanley Sr. and Beatrice; sister-in-law, Marge Leitner; brother-in-law, Harold Raschka; niece, Casie Pray.

Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Maximilian Kolbe Catholic Church, Hwy 54, Almond. Burial will follow at St. Martins Catholic Cemetery in Bancroft. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 30th from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM with Rosary Service to follow at 7:00 PM at Jungers-Holly Funeral Home in Amherst. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 9:00 AM until time of service at the Church. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
