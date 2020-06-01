Anne MooreKaukauna - Anne Marie (Weisbrot) Moore executed her plan to meet Jesus and the love of her life on May 29th, 2020. She was healthy, took no medication and never sick a day in her life. At 85, she fell into an unexplained coma, and her last 6 days in hospice were a blessing to her family. She was stronger than she knew, and found it hard to say goodbye. We grew closer, had family sleepovers, shared many stories filled with laughter and tears.Anne Marie (Weisbrot) Moore was born August 17, 1934 to John Forrest and Myrtle Lillian (Diver) Weisbrot in Nelsonville, WI. She graduated top of her class from Amherst High School in 1952.Mom was before her time, as her father insisted she graduate from college, support herself with a career she loved, save 10% of each paycheck, pay in cash, before she married. She followed her two sisters Helen (Ruthie) and Barbara to the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point graduating in 1956 with a Major in Home Economics and Minor in General Science. Her first teaching job led her to Wabeno, Wisconsin where she taught Home Economics from 1956 to 1965. Her student Marguerite Moore had a plan for her teacher to marry her brother. Marguerite's parents had the same idea after meeting Anne in the church choir. She was invited to a family dinner in 1956 and it was love at first sight. She married Richard "Dick" Moore on July 3, 1965 and made their home in Kaukauna. They were blessed with two children, Willie and Sarah.Anne chose to stay home to raise their children. The teaching never ceased, these were some of the many life lessons: pray, a end mass every Sunday, dress your best, pay your bills first, live within your means, save for what you want, cook family dinners, visit and care for your elders, funerals are for the living, hate the sin love the sinner, only God can judge, fill your life with experiences not things. And above all don't forget to call your Mother.Mom made a wonderful home. She sewed custom clothing for her family, canned fruits and vegetables and was an avid reader. She was an excellent cook and hosted all our family and holiday dinners. She was creative, had a beautiful singing voice and simply made life beautiful. She was a gentle devoted Mother and left the discipline to our Dad. She was slow to anger, would avoid arguments and disliked yelling. If she was upset she'd just walk away. She loved nothing more than sitting in the dark having long talks with loved ones. She never missed her children's and grandchildren's activities and sporting events. She wrote weekly letters to Willie when he was in the Navy and Sarah at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point. Her letters were conversational and always included life lessons, a clipping from Ann Landers and cash she stapled in the corner. When we left home, we never went far as Mom gave us a wonderful life and "home" held the best memories. She talked to her friends, family and children everyday, sometimes multiple times and often left long voice messages. Mom was the ultimate caregiver. Her Mother lived with us the last 2 years of her life, she cared for her sister Barbara after her cancer treatments and was devoted to caring for her grandchildren Ava, Ben and Jack. She didn't leave this world until she knew we would all be ok. It was the honor of a lifetime for her daughter Sarah, grandson Ben, along with Brenda Leon to keep her at home rather than a nursing home the last 2 years of her life. And her last wish "Don't be sad, I'm where I want to be with Dad".Anne is preceded in death by her husband Dick (October 19, 1997), parents John and Myrtle (Diver) Weisbrot, her in- laws Homer and Margaret (Vollmer) Moore, sisters; Helen (Ruthie) Sherburne and Barbara Weisbrot, brother-in-law Tom Sherburne, brothers John and Charlie Weisbrod, sisters-in-law, Doris and Delphine Weisbrod and a niece Margaret Erikson. Also preceding her in death are Dick's sisters, Maryann Constantine and Kelly Moore, brothers-in-law Charles Constantine and Robert Mulvey as well as a nephew, Joe Pederson. Remaining to cherish her memory are her children Willie (Rachel) Moore and Sarah Moore, grandchildren, Ben Moore (his father, Christopher Odina), Ava and Jack Moore (their mother, Karsen Moore) and Dick's sister, Marguerite Mulvey. Also many nieces and nephews who all love Aunt Anne.We'd like to thank Theda Clark ICU Nurses and Hospice for their wonderful care. A very special thank you to the entire Leon Family, Bill and Brenda, children, Brittney, Whitney and Kevin Dewhurst, Kendra (son Zeke), Tres, Trent (girlfriend Megan Johnson), Jada, Teaken, and Grandma Jan Skalmusky for making the last years of Mom's life so special, you loved her like your own.A private family service will be held at Holy Cross Church. Internment will be at Appleton Highland Memorial Park. The service will be Live streamed at the Verkuilen VanDeurzen Family Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers Anne would want you to pay your bills first, make a home cooked meal and visit your Mother and GrandMother.