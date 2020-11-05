Anne Zurawski
Stevens Point - Anne Zurawski passed away at home on November 1, 2020 surrounded by her children. Anne was born on July 23, 1931 in Norske, Wisconsin Harrison Township. She was born in the granary since her parents had not finished building the house. A midwife was in attendance. Her parents were Victor Augustinak and Margaret (Meehan-Brezinski). She attended the Norske School until moving to Stevens Point at the age of 10 attending St. Peter's Catholic School followed by St. Joseph Academy for High School until 10th grade. She had a good story about being taken into the convent to "try on" habits. She thought they were too confining.
Anne married Carl Zurawski, the love of her life, on April 15, 1952 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. After Carl's discharge from the Army they moved to Madison where Karoleen and Linda were born. After moving back to Stevens Point to be near family Nancy and Joseph completed the family.
Anne was an accomplished seamstress. She sewed wedding dresses for her girls, clothing for them and dozens of comforters with her sister Regina (Joe) Misiewicz through the years. She was employed by J.C. Penney for many years doing alterations in drapery which was her specialty.
Anne's passions for storytelling and creative writing were developed when she took classes at the Lincoln Center. She authored "Life on the Farm in Norske", illustrated by Regina Misiewicz and co-authored "Dearest Anne", a collection of love letters sent to her by Carl during the Korean War. She had a strong interest in geneology as her mother was adopted from the Orphan Train and little was known about her beginnings.
Anne was a 50+ years member of the Parish Council of Catholic Women of Holy Spirit Parish. Faith was very important to Anne and her husband as they made the decision for all of their children to attend Catholic grade school and high school. She enjoyed attending DAV functions with Carl, sometimes traveling to other states for conventions. Traveling with Carl around the United States and going Up North with the camper and the kids was a big part of their family life.
Anne is survived by three of her children; Karoleen (Larry, Jr.) Glenzer, Nancy (Ray) Havlovick, Joseph (Stacy) Zurawski. She is also survived by grandchildren; Anne Glenzer, Laura Aldinger, Larry III (Laura) Glenzer, Melissa (Scott) Romeis, Margaret (Hamady) Bolar Boly, Christine Havlovick, Tim Havlovick, Charlie Havlovick, Zachary Zurawski, Meghan Zurawski. Great grandchildren; Maxwell, Addison, Larry, Jacob, Rosie, Maddie and Layton. She is also survived by her sister Regina (Joe) Misiewicz.
Anne was predeceased by a daughter Linda Miller and her husband Carl.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Anne will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday November 6, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish. Burial will be in the Guardian Angel Cemetery. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 10:00 - 10:45 AM on Friday at the church.
