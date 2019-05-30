Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM
St Paul Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St Paul Lutheran Church
Anthony J. Lyjak Obituary
Anthony J. Lyjak

Stevens Point - Anthony J. Lyjak, age 89 , of Stevens Point, died May 28, 2019 at the Portage County Healthcare Center while under the care of hospice.

Anthony was born January 8, 1930 to the late Anton and Rose (Wojciehoski) Lyjak in Chicago, IL. He grew up there and attended the local schools.

In his earlier years, Anthony worked for ARF in Chicago as an assembly worker. He relocated to the central Wisconsin area and became employed at Bake Rite. Anthony later found work with Consolidated Papers. He worked as a Lab Technician for Conseweld (a division of Consolidated) until retirement.

Anthony married Betty Webie on July 5, 1947 at St. Paul Lutheran Church. They were happily married for 71 years.

He spent his life as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather.

Family and Faith meant everything to Anthony. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he kept active in the YAHS Club and as a volunteer. Anthony had been blessed with the drive and ability to build and construct; he had built a family cottage and home. Anthony was also known as the family handyman and would help his family in any way possible. He enjoyed the simple things life had to offer and the time he was able to spend fishing.

He is survived by his loving daughters, Diane (Gus) Turk, Bonnie (Peter) Hamann, Kitty Steckel and Pam (Duane) Danielski; 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; 3 step great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Rose; wife, Betty; and granddaughter, Dawn Lucas.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday June 1, 2019 at St Paul Lutheran Church. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 31 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Boston Funeral Home. Visitation will also precede the funeral on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will follow in Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 30, 2019
