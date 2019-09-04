Services
Ritchay Funeral Home
1950 12TH ST SOUTH
Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495-0847
(715) 423-1414
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Philip's Catholic Church
Rudolph, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Philip's Catholic Church
Rudolph, WI
Anthony "Tony" Joosten


1928 - 2019
Anthony "Tony" Joosten Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Joosten

Rudolph, WI - Anthony Joosten, age 90 of Rudolph, WI died Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Ascension Saint Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point, WI.

A Memorial Mass will be held 10:30 AM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Philip's Catholic Church in Rudolph, WI. Father Jerome Patric will officiate the service. Visitation will be held at Church on Saturday from 8:30 - 10:30 AM, burial will be in All Souls Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids is assisting the family.

Tony was born December 31, 1928 at St. Michael's Hospital in Stevens Point. He was raised on a farm in the Town of Carson, Portage County, WI. Tony owned and operated the family farm for many years. Tony married Viola Koller on May 7, 1957 at St. Kilian's Catholic Church in Blenker, WI, they shared 62 years of marriage. He was involved in helping with the construction and building of the Grotto Shrine in Rudolph. Tony enjoyed volunteering at the Moose Lodge in Stevens Point. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, making firewood, traveling and going to Brewers and Packers games. Tony especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren's sporting and musical events, he was very social and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Tony is survived by his wife Viola Joosten, children: Jean (John) Pokorny, Mike (Elizabeth) Joosten, Greg (Norma) Joosten, Jane Joosten, Judy ( finance Gary Ostrowski) Joosten, Robert Joosten, Janice (Adam) Van Horn, special friend Jackie Schoenick, grandchildren: Jacob and Joseph Pokorny, Heidi and Daniel Joosten, Sarah (Alex) Plum, Mitchell (Suzanne) Joosten, Curtis and Caylee Van Horn, great-grandchild Ryker Joosten, brother Chester Joosten, sisters; Loretta Slattery, Viola (John) Thompson, sister-in-law Grace Brock and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents, brothers: Edwards, Lawrence, Leo and Elmer, sisters; Lorraine Mras and Margaret Kitowski.

The Joosten Family would like to thank the Portage County Heath Care Center, Dr. Huff and the staff at St. Michaels Hospital for the care given to Tony.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
