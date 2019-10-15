|
|
Ardelle M. Osterbrink
Wisconsin Rapids - Ardelle Osterbrink, age 83, of Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Monday, October 14, 2019 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.
Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Wisconsin Rapids, WI. Fr. Valentine Joseph will officiate. The family will greet relatives and friends at Our Lady Queen of Heaven Church on Monday from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids, WI is assisting the family.
Ardelle was born February 22, 1936 in Hewitt, WI to John and Angeline Brusky. She married Leonard Osterbrink on October 27, 1956 in Halder, WI. He preceded her in death on September 21, 2018. Ardelle was a cook at Riverview Hospital and the Labor Temple in Wisconsin Rapids, WI.
Ardelle loved feeding people, watching the birds outside her window, sending cards to family and friends and taking your nickels in a game of cards.
Ardelle is survived by son, David (Janine) Osterbrink of Nelsonville, WI; four daughters, Sharon Osterbrink of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Patricia (Larry) Homann of Rudolph, WI, Kathy (Jim) Buyze of Eau Claire, WI and Angie (Brian Schuster) Osterbrink of Wisconsin Rapids, WI; and several loving grandchildren, step grandchildren, great grandchildren and step great grandchildren.
Ardelle is also survived by eight brothers and sisters, Shirley Van der Leest, Ray (Darlene) Brusky, Howard (Marlene) Brusky, Harold Brusky, Carol (Al) Miller, Richard Brusky, Bob Brusky and John Brusky.
Ardelle was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leonard and eight brothers and sisters.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2019