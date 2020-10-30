1/1
Arlene G. Wagner
Arlene G. Wagner

Rosholt - Arlene Wagner, 86 of Rosholt, Wi passed away October 29, 2020 peacefully at Manawa Community Living center. After a brief illness of Covid-19. Arlene was born October 19,1934 to the late Julius and Alpha Berge. She grew up on a farm and attended a one room school house in the township of Alban. Going on to graduate from Rosholt High School in May of 1953. Arlene was later united in marriage to Eugene Wagner, January 29,1955. Soon after raising three young boys and working at the Coffee Cup in Rosholt. Arlene Is survived by her son Gerry and his wife Jill Wagner, daughter in law Deb Wagner, daughter in law Lori Wagner, Grandchildren Brad and Jamie Wagner, Ryan Wagner, Matthew and Liz Wagner, Cindy and Brandon Wagner. Great grandchildren Brantlee and Brie Wagner and Callan Wagner. Arlene is preceded in death by her parents, her beloved husband Eugene Wagner. Two of her dear children Lee Wagner and Richard Wagner. Arlene was a home body, who loved writing letters to pen pals, listening to country music, spending time in her flower gardens, feeding the humming birds and squirrels in particular the one she named Peanut. Grandma Arlene spent countless hours playing with her grandchildren, riding bikes and scooters with them, most of all the sweet treats she loved to share. Arlene was an amazing wife, mother, mother-in-law and grandmother that created memories that will be deeply cherished. Special Thank You! to all the staff at Manawa Community Living Center. You are the Heroes. .

A Private Family gathering will be held at the Voie Funeral Home in Iola. Interment of cremains will take place in the Des Pines Cemetery in Stevens Point.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Voie Funeral Home - Iola
120 S. Main Street
Iola, WI 54945
715-445-2560
