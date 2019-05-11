Arlene L. Fahrner



Stevens Point - Arlene L. Fahrner, age 86 died on May 9, 2019. She was born May 22, 1932, in Plover, daughter of the late David and Susie (Worzella) Lila.



She attended Roosevelt Elementary in Plover before graduating from St. Joseph's Academy in Stevens Point in 1950.



Arlene married Jack C. Fahrner (1931-2012) of Wisconsin Rapids on July 24, 1954 at St. Bronislava in Plover. After working for her father, Arlene and Jack bought the Lila family grocery business in 1957 and ran it until selling the Plover supermarket 25 years later. They also raised their children in Plover before moving to Stevens Point in 1990.



Arlene was a member of St. Bartholomew Church and American Legion Auxiliary Post #543. Arlene loved following the Brewers, playing cards with friends, spending time with family, knitting and watching the boats go by on the Wisconsin River.



In younger years Arlene was an avid golfer both in Stevens Point and Gold Canyon, Arizona where she and Jack had a second home



She remained in her beloved home on the river until August 2018 when she moved to The Lodge at Whispering Pines in Plover. Arlene was so thankful to the entire staff for making her feel at home and the wonderful, loving care that she received while residing there. Additionally, she was so glad to have made new friends who ensured that her last months were happy ones.



The family would like to express their gratitude to her great friend and neighbor, Gerry Okray, for her many years of friendship, support and love.



Survivors include her children: two sons John (Mary Kay) of Plover and Jerry (Julie Weller) of Stevens Point and one daughter Julie in Switzerland.



Grandchildren: Justin (Kelly Zarecki) Fahrner, Jerrod (Lindsey) Fahrner, Jenna Fahrner, Jana Schibli and Jade Schibli.



Great-grandchildren: Jett Fahrner and Jordan Fahrner.



One brother: David (June) Lila of Plover.



The funeral mass for Arlene will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Rev. Dennis Stanchik will officiate. Friends and relatives will gather to share memories from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point and again on Wednesday before the Mass at church starting at 9:00 AM. A private burial will be a later date.



Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com Published in Stevens Point Journal from May 11 to May 13, 2019