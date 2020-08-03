1/1
Arnold L. Olds
Arnold L. Olds

Stevens Point - Arnold L. Olds "Baldy", age 78, of Stevens Point, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday August 1, 2020. Arnold was born on October 28, 1941, in Junction City, a son of late Arnold and Mildred (Niemczyk) Olds. He was the oldest of four children.

Arnold entered the US Army from 1964 to 1966, where he served his time in Germany in a Tank Division. His marriage to Kathleen Mancheski took place on August 13, 1966, at St. Peters Catholic Church.

Arnold worked on the construction of Consolidated Papers, Wisconsin River Division from 1959 to 1960. He then hired on at Consolidated Papers, Wisconsin River Division in May of 1961 and worked there for 39 years retiring as a shift supervisor on 61, 62 and 63 machines.

He was a member of Knights of Columbus Council 1170, Plover American Legion Post 543 and Polish Legion of American Veterans Post 185. Arnold was a member and avid church goer of St. Bronislava Parish in Plover. He enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, golfing, feeding his animals, watching sports, spending time with family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen. Children, Rebecca (Marty) Terry, Richard (Michele Miller) Olds, Holly (Gary) Dalsbo and Aaron (Kayla) Olds. Grandchildren, Casey (Bethany) Dalsbo, Wyatt Dalsbo, Katlyn Dalsbo, Ava Olds, Fisher Olds, Kalob Olds, Zoey Olds. Great-Grandchildren, Thomas Dalsbo and Shawn Dalsbo. Sister, Kathy Miller and a brother-in-law, David Golla.

He was preceded in death by his sisters Joan (Olds) Golla and Jean Olds.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Arnold will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday August 6, 2020, at St. Bronislava Catholic Church 3200 Plover Road Plover. Rev. Brandon Guenther will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Pisarski Community Funeral Home 2911 Plover Road Plover and again on Thursday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:15A.M. AT THE FUNERAL HOME.

Knights of Columbus members are invited to join along to pray the rosary at 7:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Masks will be required at the visitation and at the funeral mass. Memorials in Arnold's name will be established at a later date. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com








Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pisarski Community Funeral Home and Cremation Center - Plover
2911 Plover Road
Plover, WI 54467
715-344-7454
