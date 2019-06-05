Arthur E. Zagrzebski



Stevens Point - Arthur E. Zagrzebski, age 93, of Stevens Point passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Friday, May 31, 2019, after a brief battle with cancer.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Holy Spirit Parish - 838 Fremont St. Stevens Point, WI. Rev. Steve Brice will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 4-6:30PM on Friday June 7, 2019 at Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St. Stevens Point, WI. A General Rosary will be prayed at 6:30PM on Friday at the funeral home led by the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 10-11AM at the church. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Arthur was born in Stevens Point on March 7, 1926, the son of Peter and Josephine (Derezinski) Zagrzebski and the youngest of 11 children. He graduated high school in 1944 and attended college through 1946 at St. Mary's in Orchard Lake, MI. Arthur enlisted in the Army in 1946 and later transferred to the Air Force. He was honorably discharged in 1949 having attained the rank of Staff Sergeant. After his service for our country, Arthur continued his education at DeForest Training School in Chicago, IL where he became a licensed radio station engineer. On December 27, 1949 Arthur married Stella Pioro at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Arthur owned and operated Zag Electronics, a local TV/Appliance store from 1952-1985.



Arthur was very active in the community and was a long time member of the Knights of Columbus having received the honor of the Fourth Degree in 2001. He enjoyed reading to the kindergarten class at St. Stanislaus School. Arthur was devout in his faith. He had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and was a patron of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe. He was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church/Holy Spirit Parish, serving in various capacities including Eucharistic Minister, Lector, and maintaining the sound system for many years. He was a friend to priests throughout his life, including them in his family and inviting them into his home for meals and special occasions. He was a special friend to Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke. He was a member of the Resurrection Choir and Celebration Choir. He served as Lay Minister and Leader of Prayer, was a Consecrated Marian Catechist, Volunteer Coordinator for Catholic Services until 2018 ministering to the various assisted living facilities and nursing homes throughout the area. He was privileged to be a confirmation sponsor to many family and youth. He had a special ministry as an Apostle of the Enthronement of the Sacred Heart in the Family in many homes throughout the community. He served as Volunteer of Spiritual Services at St. Michael's Hospital, having recently been given an award for 1000 hours of service and facilitated numerous bible study programs at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church/Holy Spirit Parish. He traveled extensively with his wife Stella.



Arthur is survived by his 7 children: John Zagrzebski, Nekoosa, WI; Joseph Zagrzebski, Stevens Point, WI; Jane (Gary) Czlapinski, Stevens Point, WI; Joyce Zagrzebski, San Mateo, CA; Janet (Brian) Asplin, Stevens Point, WI; JoAnn Zagrzebski, Stevens Point, WI; and James (Tracy) Zagrzebski, Pensacola, FL; sister Emeline Martinez, Flagstaff, AZ; 13 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Stella, and grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe - 5250 Justin Road, Lacrosse, WI 54601; the Marian Catechist Apostolate - PO Box 637, La Crosse, WI 54602-0637; Holy Spirit Parish - 838 Fremont St, Stevens Point, WI 54481.



Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 5, 2019