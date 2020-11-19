1/1
Ashley H. Slomann
Ashley H. Slomann

Stevens Point - Ashley H Slomann passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness at the age of 89 on November 17, 2020. His great passions in life were his loving wife Judy of 66 years and his family. He was born in Stevens Point at St Michael's Hospital June 2, 1931. After graduating from UW Madison, he was enlisted in the army stationed at Fort Eustis, Virginia during the Korean War. After the war, he returned to Stevens Point to work for the family business until he retired. He enjoyed boating on the Wisconsin River with family and friends. Ashley and Judy loved to travel and wintered in Marco Island, Florida. He was a member of the Optimist Club, volunteered for Special Olympics and Life Line for 20 years.

Ashley leaves behind his wife Judy, son Geoffrey, daughter Susan (Troy), granddaughters Sarah (Harry), Ashley, Andie and great grandson Charlie.

We will always keep his unique sense of humor and joy of life in our hearts. Private family service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Operation Bootstrap.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
