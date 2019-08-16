|
|
Ashley S. Evenson
Menomonie - Ashley S. Evenson, age 32 of Menomonie, died Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Comforts of Home in Menomonie with her parents by her side after a lifelong illness with Cockayne's Syndrome.
Ashley was born on February 23, 1987 in Menomonie. She was the daughter of Mitch and Lynn (Rajkowski) Evenson. Ashley lived most of her life in the Menomonie area and graduated from Menomonie High School in 2005. In 2008, Ashley moved into the Comforts of Home where she remained the rest of her life and made lifelong friends with staff and residents.
Ashley enjoyed art, drawing and music. She also liked playing video games, watching movies and TV.
Ashley is survived by her parents; Mitch & Lynn of Menomonie, her paternal grandparents; Tim and Karen Evenson of Menomonie, maternal grandparents; Ray and Germaine Rajkowski of Stevens Point, aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be 11:00AM Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. Rev. Roy Harrisville III will officiate. Burial will be in the Tiffany Cemetery in Boyceville. Visitation will be 4:00PM-7:00PM Tuesday and one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Wednesday.
In honor of Ashley's favorite colors, purple and pink, the family would welcome you to wear those colors Wednesday or Thursday.
Memorials may be made in Ashley's name to the Wisconsin Talking Book and Braille Library, 813 West Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53233-1436.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Menomonie, is serving the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019