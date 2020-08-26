Audrey "Peachy" Zurawski
Stevens Point - Audrey "Peachy" Zurawski,
of Stevens Point, died early Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020, at North Haven Assisted Living while under the care of Ascension at Home Hospice.
Age 86, Audrey was born September 12, 1933 in Stevens Point. She was the daughter of the late Roman and Christine (Phillips) Mayek.
She attended St. Peters Grade schools, and graduated from St. Joseph Academy.
Her marriage to Leonard Zurawski took place August 13, 1955 at St. Peters Catholic church. After their marriage the couple settled in Stevens Point. Her husband Leonard preceded her in death on July 5, 1997. Audrey worked for Sentry Insurance in her early years, but mostly helped out her husband Leonard with his Real Estate Company for many years.
Audrey enjoyed shopping, and working outside, doing her own yard work and maintaining her home, and enjoyed socializing with her friends and neighbors.
In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established at a later date
Survivors include her son Tom (Julee) Zurawski of Plover and one grandson Nicholas Ryan Zurawski of Wisconsin Rapids.
Audrey was preceded in death by her husband Leonard, one Brother Roman Mayek Jr. , five sisters; Marcine Wilkinson, Dolly Chick, Marilyn Koziczkowski Theresa Schieb and Jeanette Mayek.
A PUBLIC Visitation with Masks and social distancing will be from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M., Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Ministry Center of Holy Spirit Church, with a PRIVATE Family, Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Burial will follow at the Guardian Angel Cemetery.
