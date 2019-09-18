|
|
Barbara 'Barb' A. Nordall
Gleason - Barbara 'Barb' A. Nordall, age 75, of Gleason, passed away with her loving husband by her side on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at her home. She was under the care of Ascension Ministry Hospice & Senior Hearts Home Care. Barb was born on April 17, 1944 to the late John and Verona (Lisiecki) Greene in Stevens Point.
Barb grew up in Stevens Point, where she attended Stevens Point Area Public School. She met the love of her life, Dan Nordall, and the two exchanged marriage vows on August 24, 1968 in Park Falls. He survives.
Barb and Dan moved to Park Falls in 1970, where Barb started working at the First National Insurance Agency as the assistant manager. She worked as the Music Department secretary at UW-Stevens Point eventually becoming the secretary in the Science Department. They moved to Merrill in 1979, where Barb started her career with Church Mutual. She was the first underwriting clerk for Church Mutual. Barb was then promoted to underwriter and retired from Church Mutual in 2006 as an underwriting supervisor. She was extremely proud of her CPCU (Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter) designation, the highest degree in insurance. Barb was a very kind and loving person, always putting her family first and foremost in her life. She loved her flower gardens and designing the landscaping in her yard, even earning her Master Gardener certificate. Barb, an avid reader, also had an intricate role in designing their home in Harrison. She was a friendly and compassionate woman that will be sadly missed by those who knew her.
Barb is survived by her husband: Dan Nordall of Gleason, sister: Bernice Zywicki and Marian (Ron) Okray, both of Stevens Point, brother: Robert (Sarah) Greene of Stevens Point, brother-in-laws: Larry Nordall of Park Falls and Dean (Annie) Nordall of Lacrosse, along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister: Eleanor (Tom) Olski, and brothers: Leonard (Hilda) and William (Judy) Greene.
The funeral service for Barb will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10am at Waid Funeral Home. Pastor Mary Jo Laabs will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 from 9am until the time of the service, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Park Falls, WI at the Nola Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, family requests that donations in Barb's name be directed to the Lincoln County Humane Society.
Waid Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Merrill is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.waidfuneral.com.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 18, 2019