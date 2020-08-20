Barbara A. CruegerWisconsin Rapids - Barbara A. Crueger, age 66, of 911 Oak Street, Wisconsin Rapids, WI died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home.A Memorial Visitation will be held from 9:00 - 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. The visitation will conclude with a time to share memories about Barbara at 11:00 AM. Face masks will be required for the visitation, and social distancing guidelines will be followed.Barbara was born June 30, 1954 in Stevens Point, WI to Edward and Ann (Keilpinski) Zurawski. She graduated from SPASH in 1972 and was employed at Ocean Spray for the past 12 years. Barbara collected Boyd's Bears, enjoyed cooking and baking, family gatherings especially Christmas time. She was presented with the perfect attendance awards for every year while being employed by Ocean Spray.Barbara is survived by her children Carson Crueger of Wisconsin Rapids, Zachary (Brianna Hawks) Crueger of Plover, brother Dale (Patty) Zurawski of Milwaukee, sisters: Sharon (Charles) Zoromski of Stevens Point, Deborah Larson of Stevens Point, Dawn Klish of Stevens Point and is further survived by many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Leroy Zurawski, Jerome Zurawski and James Zurawski.