Barbara J. Fox
Barbara J. Fox

Plainfield - Barbara J. Fox, age 86, of Plainfield, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, August 23, 2020 at her home with her family at her side.

She was born January 8, 1934 in the town of Pine Grove, Portage County, the daughter of Edward and Merilla (Sherman) Bertotto. She married Robert S. Fox on August 4, 1956.

A lifelong resident of the Plainfield area she attended Tri-County Schools graduating in 1953. She met the love of her life Bob and together they enjoyed 64 years of marriage. She was a lady that loved and respected her friends and especially family, always sending cards on that special occasion. She had many hobbies and interests of watching birds, baking and dancing. Her greatest love was her family.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Robert S. "Bob" Fox, Plainfield; her loving children, Linda (Ken) Helmrick and Sharon Fox; her son-in-law, Rick Loesl; her grandchildren, Dustin (Jamie) Helmrick, Heather (Craig) Dahl and Lauren Loesl; one great grandson, Taylor; further survived by two brothers, Jack (Jeanette) Bertotto and Llewellyn (Louise Lemke) Bertotto and sister-in-law's Mae Bertotto, Roberta (Ralph) Larson, Karen (Fox) Giese, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Diana Loesl: her son-in-law, Tim Kolbeck; her two brothers Edward Bertotto and Louis Bertotto: her sister-in-law Becky Bertotto, and brother-in-law Ron Fox.

Due to the current health crisis, the family will have private funeral services. With genuine concern for family and friends during this difficult time the family will receive guests in a drive-by reception line at Plainfield Veterans Park from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles as they pass by the family to share condolences. To share your online condolences with Barbara's family please visit, www.stahlfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in Barbara's name; please mail memorials to Family of Barbara Fox, 142 South Pine Street, Plainfield, WI 54966.

Stahl Funeral Services are assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
