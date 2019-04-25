Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Barbara Mae Johns Obituary
Barbara Mae Johns

King - Barbara Mae Johns, age 85 of King, WI passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King. Barbara was born on May 20, 1933, the daughter of the late Arthur and Florence (Mecklinberg) Klingbyll in Waupun, WI. Barbara married Frederick Johns Jr on October 9, 1952. She enjoyed her horses and loved to be outside gardening. Barbara was a member of Lippitt Horse Association. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughters; Linda Johns and Mary Beth Hotz. Barbara is survived by her husband, Fred Johns Jr of King, WI; son, Robert (Carolyn) Johns of Amherst Jct., WI; grandsons; Ethan Hotz, William (Kelly) Hess; granddaughter, Denise (Don) Sackmann; six great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Marile Henneberry, Valarie Olson, LeAnne (Dean) Brunn, brother; Robert (Rita) Klingbyll; cousin, Barbara Baxter; also, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, WI. Online condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
