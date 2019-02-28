Beatrice Marcella Danielski



Stevens Point - DANIELSKI, Beatrice Marcella Agnes



Mrs. Beatrice Danielski, age 95, of Stevens Point, died on Monday, February 25, 2019 at her home under the loving care of her family, Ministry Hospice and special caregivers.



She was born on December 1, 1923 in Amherst, WI., the daughter of Joseph and Constance (Kluck) Blaskey. Beatrice attended St. Peter's Grade School and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1941. On May 1, 1943, she was united in marriage to Emil Danielski at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Stevens Point. Emil died December 9, 1967.



She was employed at Manitowoc Herald-Times, Lullabye Furniture in Stevens Point and she retired from M & I Bank in 1984. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Gold Star Wives of America. Beatrice loved gardening, enjoyed cooking, baking, traveling, studying history and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She was an avid fan of the Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, Pointers, Stevens Point area high school sports teams and her son Dale's auto racing adventures.



She is survived by: her sons, Randy (Linda) of Menomonee Falls, Marv (Jo) of Eden Prairie, MN and Dale (Christine) of Onalaska, WI; two grandchildren, Natalie and Colette Danielski and three step great grandchildren, Keegan, Joslyn and Ayva. Her siblings, Val Blaskey, Theresa Steward, Joan (John) Raikowski and sister-in-law, Paulette Blaskey and numerous other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by: her parents Constance and Joseph Blaskey; her husband Emil; siblings, Ray Blaskey, Regina Ligman, Germaine Blaskey, Christine (Norman) Zunker, Florence (Stanley) Firkus and Greg Blaskey; also, brothers-in-law, Bill Steward and Peter Ligman and sisters-in-law, Helen Blaskey and Jeanette Blaskey.



Funeral services will be at the Pisarski Funeral Home, 703 Second Street, Stevens Point on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:00PM, with Beatrice's longtime friend, the Reverend John C. Murrow conducting the service. Family and friends are invited to a visitation at the Funeral Home from 10:00AM until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Private family interment will be at Guardian Angel Cemetery.



Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Beatrice's name are encouraged to do so to the Portage County Humane Society or to the Salvation Army. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Danielski family. Published in Stevens Point Journal on Feb. 28, 2019