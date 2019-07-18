Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Benedict L. Ziolkowski


1932 - 2019
Benedict L. Ziolkowski Obituary
Benedict L. Ziolkowski

Wausau - Benedict L. Ziolkowski, age 87 and 1/2, of 4002 Kinglet Circle, Wausau, WI, died peacefully at his care facility on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Funeral services are at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 22 at St. Anne Church, 700 West Bridge Street, Wausau, WI. Father Tom Lindner will officiate. Burial will take place at the St. Ladislaus Cemetery in Bevent, WI. Visitation will take place at Brainard Funeral Home, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, WI on Sunday, July 21 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and at St. Anne Church from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday.

Ben was born on January 15, 1932 in the Town of Sharon, WI to Joseph and Victoria (Strosin) Ziolkowski. He married Gladys R. Yenter on May 23, 1953 at St. Adelbert's Church in Alban, WI. They were married for 28 years and had 10 children together before Gladys died of cancer at the age of 46 on December 3, 1981. Ben later married Faith C. Hope on February 12, 1983. They were married for 16 years before Faith died of cancer at the age of 65 on April 1, 1999. Ben resided with his friend Doris E. Erdmann, for the past 14 years at their home in Rib Mountain.

Ben is survived by his five sons, Chris (Gale) Ziolkowski of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Brian (Pam) Ziolkowski of Hatley, WI, Jim (Diana) Ziolkowski of Hatley, WI, Ben Ziolkowski of Schofield, WI, Cory (Glenda) Ziolkowski of Davenport, IA, four daughters, Debbie (Ron) Wanta of Hatley, WI, Lynn (Steve) Kizewski of Wausau, WI, Lisa Wanta of Hatley, WI, Teri Tranetzke of Neenah, WI, 30 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.

Ben was preceded in death by his parents, two wives Gladys and Faith, one daughter, Lori, one grandchild, Derek Kizewski, six brothers, Joe, Harry, Myron, Victor, Nick and Sylvester, and four sisters, Adeline, Cecilia, Grace and Sally.

Ben was a hard-working dairy farmer and logger in both the Town of Sharon and the Town of Reid. He also worked at Preway Inc. in Wisconsin Rapids, WI for 10 years and Greenheck Fan Corp. of Schofield, WI for 10 years. Upon retirement, Ben became a professional camper. Throughout his life, Ben was very loving and generous to his children and their families. He was affectionally known to them as Papa Bear and Grandpa Bear. He will be deeply missed.

Brainard Funeral Home- Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
