Bennie W. Bean
Stevens Point - Bennie Walter Bean, age 81, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died on June 29, 2020 at Northshore Health Services in Little Chute.
Bennie was born December 6, 1938 to Emmett and Minnie (Williams) Bean in Linwood, Wisconsin. He attended the local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962. He was an Engineer Equipment Mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1964.
On October 22, 1966, Bennie married Rita Feltz at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Stevens Point.
Bennie worked as a millwright at the Plover-Whiting paper mill and later at Georgia-Pacific. He then worked for the Catholic Cemetery Association in Stevens Point as a groundskeeper until his retirement.
Bennie loved outdoors activities, especially fishing, deer hunting, and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and Knights of Columbus. He was knowledgeable and found joy in learning many trades such as tinkering with motors and doing electrician work. Bennie had a sweet tooth and liked going for rides to get turtle sundaes. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, assembling puzzles, and listening to polkas. His loved ones will remember his laughter, hugs, patience, kind-heartedness, and willingness to help anyone.
Survivors include his wife, Rita of Stevens Point; children, Jerome Bean of Stevens Point, Randy Bean of Stevens Point, & Lori Bean of De Pere; sisters, Emily Bembenek of Linwood & Janet Kitowski of Linwood; and grandchildren, Kevin Bean of Stevens Point & Andrea Bean.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepbrothers, Charles (Betty) Spencer & Warren (Tudy) Spencer; stepsisters, Barbara Carcy, Margaret (Walter) Zywicki, & Tiny (Frank) Nachman.
A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Arul Joseph Visuvasam presiding. Full military honors will follow mass. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10th at Boston Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., concluding with a Rosary. Burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery at a later date.
The Family would like to thank hospice, Iola Living Assistance, and Little Chute Health Services. Online condolences many be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net
.