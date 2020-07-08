1/1
Bennie W. Bean
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bennie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bennie W. Bean

Stevens Point - Bennie Walter Bean, age 81, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, died on June 29, 2020 at Northshore Health Services in Little Chute.

Bennie was born December 6, 1938 to Emmett and Minnie (Williams) Bean in Linwood, Wisconsin. He attended the local schools and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1962. He was an Engineer Equipment Mechanic and was honorably discharged in 1964.

On October 22, 1966, Bennie married Rita Feltz at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Stevens Point.

Bennie worked as a millwright at the Plover-Whiting paper mill and later at Georgia-Pacific. He then worked for the Catholic Cemetery Association in Stevens Point as a groundskeeper until his retirement.

Bennie loved outdoors activities, especially fishing, deer hunting, and gardening. He was a member of the American Legion Post 6 and Knights of Columbus. He was knowledgeable and found joy in learning many trades such as tinkering with motors and doing electrician work. Bennie had a sweet tooth and liked going for rides to get turtle sundaes. He enjoyed spending time with his family, playing cards, assembling puzzles, and listening to polkas. His loved ones will remember his laughter, hugs, patience, kind-heartedness, and willingness to help anyone.

Survivors include his wife, Rita of Stevens Point; children, Jerome Bean of Stevens Point, Randy Bean of Stevens Point, & Lori Bean of De Pere; sisters, Emily Bembenek of Linwood & Janet Kitowski of Linwood; and grandchildren, Kevin Bean of Stevens Point & Andrea Bean.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepbrothers, Charles (Betty) Spencer & Warren (Tudy) Spencer; stepsisters, Barbara Carcy, Margaret (Walter) Zywicki, & Tiny (Frank) Nachman.

A Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 at St. Peter Catholic Church with Father Arul Joseph Visuvasam presiding. Full military honors will follow mass. Visitation will be on Friday, July 10th at Boston Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., concluding with a Rosary. Burial will be in St. Casimir Cemetery at a later date.

The Family would like to thank hospice, Iola Living Assistance, and Little Chute Health Services. Online condolences many be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Rosary
07:00 PM
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved