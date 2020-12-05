Bernard L. Karger
Stevens Point - Bernard Lawrence Karger
Age 86, formerly of Milwaukee and Stevens Point, died Nov. 30th at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac, WI. Ben was born Sept. 4th, 1934 in Bessemer, Michigan. He was the son of the late Frank J. Karger, Sr. and Rose Karger.
Ben graduated from Boys Tech in Milwaukee, Wi. Bernard entered the service on June 20, 1952, in Chicago Illinois. He served in the Navy, receiving the Navy's National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He was honorably discharged on September 2, 1955 in Beeville Texas.
He was a union bricklayer by trade and a member of local #8. His marriage to Rita Karger took place May 4th, 1957 at St. Leo's Catholic Church in Milwaukee. After the marriage, the couple settled in Milwaukee area until 1996. He retired as a Superintendent in 1995, at the age of 61. Upon retirement, they moved to Stevens Point until 2015, when they resided at Lakeview Place assisted living in Fond du Lac. Upon the passing of his wife, Ben moved into the home of his daughter in Mayville, Wi and resided there until his passing.
Ben enjoyed watching football, basketball, baseball and discussing history and politics. He was fond of being outside, walking and especially fishing. He loved to have his family together for any occasion and was known for throwing a good party. He was always willing to help others and work with his hands. Over the years, he remodeled not only his homes but helped his children work on their homes too.
Survivors include children: Mike (Chris), Steve (Jan), Dave (Cheryl), Sue (Craig) Scholz and Tom.
Brother-in-law: Ronald Oestreicher
Grandchildren: Steve, Danny, Megan, Matthew, Elizabeth, Austin, Grant, Jennifer and Alyssa.
Great Grandchildren: Chase, Amaya, Cameron, Braxton, Isaiah, Kiara, Mason and Harper.
He was preceded in death by his wife Rita, his grandson Nick, his brothers Leonard and Frank, Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday December 9, 2020, at St. Stephen Catholic Church Stevens Point. Rev. Jeffrey Hennes will officiate. Full military honors follow the funeral mass. Burial will take place at St. Stephens parish cemetery at a later date. Masks will be required at the church. Pisarski Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com