Bernedette Glodowski
Stevens Point - Bernedette Glodowski, age 93, passed away gracefully and peacefully on September 16, 2020 at Mount View Care Center in Wausau while under Aspirus Hospice care.
A Mass of a Christian Burial for Bernedette will be held at 11AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Polonia - 7375 Church St., Custer, WI 54423. Rev. Alan Guanella will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-10AM on Thursday at the Shuda Funeral Chapel - 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point before going in procession to the Church. Burial will be held at the parish cemetery. Masks or face coverings will be required at the visitation and church.
Bernedette was born May 22, 1927 in the Town of New Hope, Portage County. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Brilowski) Firkus. On November 15, 1947 she was united in marriage to Daniel Glodowski at Sacred Heart Church, Polonia. He preceded her in death in 1985. Bernedette and Daniel farmed in Polonia and started a milk and fertilizer hauling business that developed into Dan Glodowski Trucking, which Bernedette continued to operate with her sons to present time. Dan and Bernedette offered many neighborhood kids their first jobs working to harvest potatoes which came with home-cooked meals and desserts made by Bernedette.
Bernedette was known to many as "Busy Grandma" and rarely sat still. Her passion was to bring her family together for every holiday and any other opportunity to gather her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to cook good old-fashioned meals with a variety of breads, cookies, and pies. She enjoyed dancing polkas and waltzes with family and friends at Church picnics. Bernedette was a 60+ year member of the Sacred Heart Rosary Society and Catholic Order of Foresters.
Bernedette is survived by her children Morris (Laurie) Glodowski, Dale (Diane) Glodowski, and Shirley (Barry) Simonis. She is further survived by 6 granddaughters: Erin Glodowski, Tara Glodowski (Stacy Rozelle), Alicia (John) Wojtalewicz - great-grandchildren Nathan, Alex, Evan, Emma; Tonya (Kurt) Cummings - great-grandchild Everly; Sarah Simonis (Peter Bell), Laura (David) Severson; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Besides her parents and husband, Bernedette was preceded in death by her 4 brothers Stanley, Lawrence, Alfred,and Benjamin Firkus; and 6 sisters Ester Domask, Eleanor Volk, Agnes Karch, Evelyn Karch, Grace Vannocci, Antoinette Hintz, and many other family and friends.
Bernedette's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at the Lodge at Whispering Pines, Rennes Rehabilitation, Aspirus Clinic and Hospital, Aspirus Hospice, and Mount View Care Center for their compassion and understanding while caring for their Mom.
