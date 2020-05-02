|
|
Bernell Basinski
Stevens Point - Bernell C. Basinski, age 88, of Stevens Point, died Monday April 27, 2020 surrounded by family at her home. She was born June 27, 1931 in Stevens Point, WI. She is the daughter of the late John and Anastacia (Tomczak) Bannach.
Her marriage to Chester Basinski took place on Oct. 19, 1953 at St. Peter Catholic Church. Chester died Dec. 22, 2004.
Bernell worked for the A&P Grocery store in Stevens Point and Consolidated Papers for 33 years, retiring in 1992.
She is a member of the St. Peter's Rosary Society. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, especially her "Cussin" potato salad, watching the game show network and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include one son; James Basinski of Stevens Point. Two daughters; Louise Basinski of Whiting and Lori (Kyle) Benz of Green Bay. Five grandchildren; Joe (Lindsay), Scott, Andrew, Madeline and Brayden. Two great grandchildren; Ije and Ellexa. One brother-in-law; Jerry (Helen) Basinski of Rosholt.
She was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at a future date because of the COVID-19 virus. Burial will take place in the Guardian Angel cemetery. Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com
Please keep an eye on the Pisarski funeral home website and local papers for a future date and time of the funeral Mass.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on May 2, 2020