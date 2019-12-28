|
|
Bernice V. Beck
Stevens Point - Bernice Verna Beck, age 90, of Stevens Point, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.
A private family graveside was held for Bernice.
Bernice was born November 18, 1929, the daughter of Max and Vernetta (Winchell) Wilke in her home in Dorchester, Wi. She graduated from Dorchester High in 1947. On September 8, 1948, Bernice married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jim Beck.
Bernice and Jim made their home together in Stevens Point, Wi. They never missed an opportunity to travel, throughout the United States, Canada, Jamaica, and Europe. Bernice volunteered at the Holly Shoppe for 25 years. Throughout those years she made beautiful Christmas ornaments which she gifted to family and friends and sold at the Holly Shoppe. For the last two years, she resided at Wellington Place Assisted Living where she loved to put together puzzles (which today decorate the hall walls), play bingo, listen to music and dance, and enjoy time with friends.
Bernice will be greatly missed by her family. She loved the outdoors. She taught her grandchildren and great grandchildren how to fish, build a campfire and catch reptiles, amphibians and arachnids. The children in her life will remember the trips to Iverson Park to catch crayfish.
Bernice is survived by her children: Sharon and Rhody Jakusz of Rhinelander and Donna Trzinski of Savage, MT; eleven grandchildren: Johnathan Gaetz, Penny Spatz, Kimberly Mozuch, Pamela Zelazoski, Thad Jakusz, Nathan Jakusz, Noah Jakusz, Timothy Trzinski, Scott Trzinski, Mindy Jacobs, Matthew Trzinski; fifteen great grandchildren: Nicholas, Cassandra, Stephanie, Joshua, Keenan, Kaleb, Kendell, Makayla, Logan, Joshua, Katelyn, Henry, Luke, Emily and Kaitlyn; and three great great grandchildren: Malachi, Brayden and Spencer. She is further survived by one sister, Darlene Dassow, a sister-in-law; Betty Marolt, and a brother-in-law, Gene Faber; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim (2016); daughter, Sandy Gaetz; siblings, Hilda Boxrucker, Norman Wilke, and Betty Faber; and sons-in-law, Jim Gaetz and Joe Trzinski.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019