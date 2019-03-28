Services
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
1756 Dixon Street
Stevens Point, WI

Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
1756 Dixon Street
Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point - Betty Janet Wasleske, age 88, died peacefully on March 25, 2019 at Portage County Health Care Center in Stevens Point, WI.

Betty was born on April 10,1930 to Betty W. (Christensen) and Alvan C. Seymour. She married Alfred Paul Wasleske on July 8, 1950.

Betty met Alfred while working at the Wisconsin Telephone Company in Green Bay. After they married, they moved to Stevens Point where they raised their family.

Betty was an active member of Peace UCC, the Telephone Pioneers of America and volunteered in the community. Betty enjoyed sewing, gardening, bird watching and collecting.

Being a wife, mother and grandmother was her passion and priority.

She is survived by her sons, Paul (Deanne), Bruce (Brenda), Carl (Sue), Eric (Leanne); daughter Lori (Leonard); grandchildren, Leah (Jason), Jon, Aaron (Laura), Ben (Kaylee), Ryan, Kaitlyn, Nash, Amy, Alex, Erik, Cade, David; and great grandchildren, Rachel and Piper.

Betty is preceded in death by her loving husband, Alfred; parents; brother, Ernie; sister-in-law, Delores; son-in-law, Patrick Rajski; and infant daughter, Susan.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Peace United Church of Christ, 1756 Dixon Street, Stevens Point. Visitation begins at 10:00 am with the service to follow at 11:00 am. There will be a private interment at Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be made to Peace United Church of Christ, Stevens Point.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Portage County Health Care Center and Ascension Hospice for their compassion and care of Betty.

Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Mar. 28, 2019
