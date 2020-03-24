|
Betty L. Fosso
Stevens Point - Betty L. Fosso, age 92, of Stevens Point, WI died peacefully at home on March 23, 2020.
She was born to the late Charles and Sophia (Seibt) Kinney in Stevens Point on March 24, 1927. Betty attended local grade schools and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1944.
She married Oscar S. Fosso on November 11, 1950. Oscar and Betty enjoyed many years together raising a family. He preceded her in death on January 2, 2005.
In her earlier years, Betty worked as a bookkeeper for the Fox Theater. She also worked as a cashier for A&P Food Store and the National Food Store. Betty later worked for Hal's Red Owl Food Store and County Market assisting with food demonstrations.
Betty will be remembered for her quick wit, great sense of humor, and her feisty nature. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, knitting, gardening, camping, reading newspapers, and solving crossword puzzles. She also liked cheering on the Brewers and Packers. Betty loved the company of her dog, Casey, who turned 15 yrs. on St. Patrick's Day. Betty enjoyed the company of others and all those who visited her at home. She was loved by many, especially her family.
Survivors include her children, Patricia (Claron) Suchowski, Linda L. Fosso, and Deborah D. Melchionda; granddaughter, Stacey (Mike Dombrowski) Feist; great grandchildren, Morgan Lockhart, Nicholas Feist, Brandon and Brystal Wnuk; and extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar; brothers, Charles and Clifford Kinney; and granddaughter, Erin Lockhart.
The family would like to thank the hospice nurses for their outstanding care during Betty's last days.
A Private Family service will be held. Interment will be in Forest Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020