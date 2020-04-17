|
Betty L. Timm
Stevens Point - Betty Lorraine (Plank) Timm, age 99, of 1225 Ridge Road, joined her heavenly family on April 15, 2020.
Betty was born in Stevens Point February 19, 1921. Betty was the youngest of seven children born to Kathryn (Jirikowic) Plank and Robert Henry Plank.
Betty attended Emerson High School and was a member of the first class to graduate from P. J. Jacobs High School in 1938.
Following high school Betty worked as a secretary and met CPA Elmer Timm who worked in the same building.
They were married on September 20, 1941 at St Paul's Methodist Church.
During WWII, Betty worked for the rationing board and was in charge of rationing tires. While Elmer was in training at McDill AFB, Betty worked at Drew Field in Tampa Florida.
Betty did beautiful needlework and sewing. She and Elmer enjoyed golfing and entertaining their many friends in Stevens Point and Waupaca. Together they enjoyed winters at their winter home in Cherokee Village Arkansas. Betty and Elmer were active members of St Paul Lutheran Church.
Betty's survivors include sons, Frederick of New York City, William (Rita) of New Haven, Connecticut; and a daughter, Kathryn (James who is deceased) of Plymouth, Minnesota. She is also survived by five grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Private family Funeral Services will be held. Traditional burial will be held in Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point, WI.
In Lieu of flowers, a memorial is established for the Elmer and Betty Scholarship Fund at St Paul Lutheran Church 1919 Wyatt, Stevens Point.
Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020