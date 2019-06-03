Beulah Oksiuta



Stevens Point - Beulah Mae Oksiuta



Age 90 passed away peacefully at Point Manor at the Atrium Assisted Living Saturday afternoon May 25, 2019.



She was born March 27, 1929 in Stevens Point to the late Erich and Lura (Gordon) Zick, and was the big sister to Willis J. Zick. She attended McKinley grade school and graduated from P.J. Jacobs High School in 1946. She then attended Central State Teachers College for two years before marrying Elmer S. Oksiuta in Evanston, Illinois on July 1, 1950.



Beulah was employed in the catalog department at J. C. Penney for many years. Later she owned and operated the Rainbow Cactus Plant and Pet Shop on Stevens Point south side, as well as getting her real estate license and working for Erzinger Realty.



Beulah and Elmer devoted much of their time to the Stevens Point Noon Lions Club. She enjoyed spending the winter months on the beaches of Florida and traveling with a circle of friends. She also enjoyed the company of her grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Later in life she loved puzzle making with her friend Nancy which kept her busy most days. She was well liked wherever she went. She had many friends at both Harmony Living Center and Point Manor.



She is survived by her brother Judge Willis J. (Claudette Cummings) Zick of Beloit, her three sons; Frederick (Yvonne) Oksiuta, Stevens Point, Tim (Jeanne) Oksiuta, Ashland and Dan Oksiuta of Madison. Also survived by her grandchildren; Nate (Lindsay) Oksiuta and their children Isaiah, Malea and Abram of Wales, WI. Lauren (Jeremy) Karaliunas and their children Peyton and Reagan Mae of Milladore, Christina (Brian) Ofstad and their son Charlie of Gurney, WI.



Further survived by sisters-in-laws Sally Lorbiecki of Galloway, Caroline Kizewski of Rosholt, Violet Gilmeister of Rosholt and many nieces and nephews. Beulah was preceded in death by her husband Elmer in 2002.



The family would like to thank the staff at the Harmony Living Center, Willow Brook Assisted Living, Inclusa and Ministry Home Care Hospice, especially Megan and Donna for their care and compassion. We would also like to extend a very special thank you to Gail and her staff at the east wing of the Portage County Health Care Center, Angela Rhode and her staff at Ascension Wound Care, Cindy Kluck and her staff at Stevens Point Care Center- Point Manor, and Sister Rosella. Your outstanding care and compassion given to us exceeded all our expectations.



Private family services will be held, burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Stevens Point. The Pisarski Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on June 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary