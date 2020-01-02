|
|
Beverley J. Laycock
Stevens Point - Beverley Joanne Laycock, 89, 5625 Sandpiper Drive, Stevens Point, formerly of Racine, died Jan. 1 after fighting acute myeloid leukemia for five months.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Friends and family will gather to share memories from 9:30 AM until the time of services at the church. Shuda Funeral Service is assisting the family.
The former Beverley Joanne Surendonk was born May, 1, 1930, in Racine, the daughter of Arthur William and Carrie Alice Marie (Petersen) Surendonk.
She succumbed to polio at age 3 and underwent numerous surgeries over the next 10 years on her right arm and leg. Her treatment was facilitated by her uncle, Dr. A.J. Petersen, a radiologist in Chicago, where she underwent the surgeries.
She attended Bell School, a special school for handicapped children in Racine.
In 1949 she graduated from Park High School in Racine. She was married to Richard R. Laycock in Racine in 1952; they were soon divorced.
Beverley and her daughter, Debra Jean, then created a home with her parents in Racine, just a block away from Aunt Vi (Carrie's sister) and Uncle Ernie Hoppe and their daughter Karin, who was more like a sister to Bev than a cousin. It was a close extended family.
When Debbie entered second grade, Beverley went to work at Goodwill Industries. Later she worked for 25 years as a switchboard operator at St. Luke's Hospital in Racine.
She lived in Racine for 80 years, moving to Stevens Point in 2010 to be near her daughter and her family.
Beverley adored her three grandsons, Andrew, Daniel and Adam, driving the back roads from Racine (Highways 20 and 73) to attend their sporting and musical events or help whenever she was needed. She had a modest income, but was always there to send a card with $1 for a college kid to buy a hamburger.
She had a soft spot for her son-in-law, Keith Bradley, and truly thought he could do no wrong. As for her five great-grandchildren, she marveled at how much fun they had together and loved being around them.
Above all, Bev had a knack for making and keeping friends. She had a good heart and was thoughtful by nature. She was active at Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church in Racine. In Stevens Point she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and attended activities at Lincoln Center.
Survivors include her daughter Debbie (Keith) Bradley, Almond; three grandsons, Andrew (Krista) Bradley, Almond, Daniel (Jessica) Bradley, Stevens Point, and Adam Bradley, New Orleans; five great-grandchildren, Lacie, Mazie, Kylie, Makayla and Mason; and two cousins, Karin (the late Guy) Wells, Racine, and Dr. Robert (Bernice) Petersen, Provo, Utah. She was preceded in death by her parents.
We love you Mumma/Granny Bev. Godspeed.
Published in Stevens Point Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020