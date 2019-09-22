Services
John J Buettgen Funeral Home
948 Grand Ave
Schofield, WI 54476
(715) 359-2828
Beverly Lau


1936 - 2019
Beverly Lau Obituary
Beverly Lau

Wisconsin Rapids - Beverly Annette Lau passed away in Shawano, WI, on September 11, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on May 23, 1936 to Record Bruner (Faulker) and Doris Jaeger. Her family moved to Cranmoor in December, 1945. She attended Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids (WR), graduating in 1956. She then attended UWSP from 1956 to '58. She worked for Consolidated Papers (WR) from 1958 to '61. She was married to Donald John Lau on April 23, 1960 at the St. Paul Lutheran church in WR.

She is survived by their 5 children, 12 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

A private service was held for Beverly.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home assisted the family.
Published in Stevens Point Journal on Sept. 22, 2019
