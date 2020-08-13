Bill Nuck
Stevens Point - On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, Bill Nuck "Nucker", loving husband to CC and father of four daughters, peacefully passed away at age 79. He surrendered to the debilitating effects of Lewy Body Dementia.
Bill was born on July 16, 1941 in Wauwatosa, WI to Frank and Jean (Kohloff) Nuck. He was a graduate of Wauwatosa East High School. Bill attended UW-Stevens Point and was a football player on the 1961 All-Conference Championship Team. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in September 1960 and served until July 1966. He married Sara Ann (CC) Willett on September 12, 1964.
Bill's professional career included positions in sales at Avis Rent-A-Car, Clairol Inc., Director of Sales for Joerns Healthcare, National Sales Manager of Fiskars. In retirement, Bill enjoyed automobile sales at Courtesy Motors, Flatoff's Gold Key Motors, and Napa Auto Parts. Bill was actively involved in the community and civic service which included: Stevens Point Police and Fire Commission, Goerke Park Sports Complex, City of Stevens Point Common Council, UW-SP Quarterback Club, and Marine Corps League Central Wisconsin Detachment as a Charter Member, past Adjutant, and Commandant.
Bill was an enthusiastic sports fan and among his favorite teams were Pointers, Badgers, and Packers. His spiritedness included his dedicated time to announcing UW-SP football, basketball, and hockey games, co-chairperson for the Georke Park Sports Complex, which included the renovation of Georke Field and the construction of K.B. Willett Ice Arena, named after his father-in-law. Bill was also inducted into the Pacelli High School Athletic Hall of Fame as a Special Contributor.
Along with his fondness for family and friends, he also enjoyed golf, Formula 1 Racing, classic and comedic movies, Jazz music, marching bands, fireworks, dogs, photography, fun in the sun in Maui, and practical jokes, including "clowning around".
Lewy Body Dementia brought misery for Bill and his family, however, it also brought the pleasure of new friends from Whispering Pines and Heartland Hospice, who we will forever cherish for their tremendous compassion and care.
Bill was preceded in death by his father Frank, his mother Jean, his sister Nancy, his uncle Russ, and his son-in-law Paul (Susan). He is survived by his wife CC, his four daughters, Ann Stapleton (Boyd), Nancy Massoglia (Mike), Cathy Nuck, Susan Krahn (Paul), and his grandchildren: Brenn, Reese, Colin, Seth, Ana, Olivia, Nate, and Luke.
A visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm on Sunday August 16, 2020 at the Pisarski Funeral Home in Stevens Point. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM with a 10:00 AM visitation until the time of services on Monday August 17, 2020 at Holy Spirit Parish, Father Steve Brice will officiate. Burial with full military honors will take place at Guardian Angel Cemetery. A memorial in Bill's name will be established at a later date. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR THE VISITATIONS AND FUNERAL MASS. PLEASE RESPECT THE SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.
Pisarski funeral home is honored to be serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.pisarskifuneralhome.com