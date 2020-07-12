Bonita F. SymsWisconsin Rapids - Bonita Fayette (Hammerstad) Syms was born the second child of four on March 11th, 1943 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, and passed from this earth on July 10th 2020. She had a long full life and passed peacefully and is no longer in pain. She married the love of her life, James Syms on February 22, 1964. They shared fifty-six years of happiness and love until he preceded her in death on March 4th, of this year.A memorial service will be held in Bonita's memory at 1:00 pm Wednesday July 15th, 2020 at Ritchay Funeral Home in Wisconsin Rapids. Pastor Timothy Wenger will officiate. Visitation hours will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm on Wednesday at Ritchay funeral home. Masks are appreciated during the visitations. If you are ill in any way please choose to stay home and the family will appreciate your thoughts and sympathies during this time. One of Bonita's close family has a very compromised immune system and Bonita's wishes were to make sure her family did not get sick due to her passing and impending services thereafter.