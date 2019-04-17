Bonita V. "Bonnie" Langeslay



Stevens Point - Langeslay, (Bonnie) Bonita V. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Sister, Aunt and friend passed away Friday, April 4, 2019 at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau with her family by her side. Bonnie was born on October 16, 1941 a daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Serres) Doffing, in Minneapolis, MN.



She married David Langeslay on June 12, 1970 in Hastings, MN. The couple settled in Stevens Point, WI.



Bonnie taught elementary school for over 30 years in both public and parochial schools. Most of these years were spent at Amherst Elementary in Amherst, WI, and St. Joseph's & St. Stanislaus in Stevens Point, WI.



She was a woman of great faith and member of St. Bronislava Catholic Church. Volunteering was a passion of hers, including Special Olympics, three summers at St. John Bosco (an orphanage in a small village in Jamaica) and, for the past several years, an active volunteer at Operation Bootstrap.



Bonnie had a love of nature and enjoyed a peaceful walk as well as several outdoor activities including golf and skiing. Bonnie enjoyed traveling, discussing current events, journaling, book club, sewing, dancing, music, theatre and playing cards. Her greatest love was time with friends and family. She was known for her 'sunshine smile' and concern for others.



Her friends used to say that the sun rose and set around her daughters and while that still held true, nothing held her heart like her two grandsons.



Bonnie is survived by; her daughters; Stephanie (Corey) Johnson and Gretchen (Joseph) Mazurczak; two grandsons Mitchell and Grant; Sisters, Joan (Ray) Riedle, Diane (Ted) Ward, Patti (Harold) Kowalski, and Jannie Rath; Brothers, Mike Doffing, Tim Rath, and Tom Rath; and many family and friends.



She was preceded in death by; her parents; husband Dave; step-mother Jane; and Brother Ray.



Family and friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Bronislava Church until the time of mass. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Edward Shuttleworth officiating. Interment will be at the Guardian Angel Cemetery on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.



The Pisarski Community Funeral Home of Plover is honored to be serving the family. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.pisarskifuneralhome.com Published in Stevens Point Journal on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary