Bonnie A. Fletcher
Bonnie A. Fletcher

Plover - Bonnie A. Fletcher, age 94, of Plover, WI died on August 22, 2020 at The Lodge at Whispering Pines.

Bonnie was born May 2, 1926 to the late Wayne and Rowena (Boursier) Barden in the Town of Buena Vista, WI. She grew up there, attended the local grade schools, and graduated from Almond High School in 1944.

She married Clark Fletcher on October 28, 1944 at the Buena Vista Methodist church. He preceded her in death.

Bonnie dedicated her life to her family as a homemaker. In her earlier years, Bonnie enjoyed music as she sang for many funerals and weddings at her church. She also enjoyed being active within her community, serving on the election board. Bonnie loved her family unconditionally and considered her siblings to be some of her best friends.

Survivors include her children, Diane (Jim) Turzinski, Donna Rossman, and Steve (Sandy) Fletcher; grandchildren, Denise (Thane) Eckrote, Derek (Karla) Lurzinski, Dawn (Tom) Bauer, Wendy Rossman, Scott (Becky) Rossman, Jason (Gina) Rossman, Nicole Nellessen, Adam Fletcher, Brittany (Kip) Gutke, Heather Fletcher, Katie Kusch, Carrie (Wayne) Heid, and Chelsea Losinski; siblings, Anita Berry, Romona Golla Kolosso, and Judie Fletcher; step-brother, Charles (Diane) Holtz; sister-in-law, Roslyn Barden; nieces and nephews; and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Clark Fletcher; son, Richard (Dickie) and Jack; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters.

Her family would like to thank the staff at the Lodge at Whispering Pines (her second family); niece, Robin and sister, Judie for keeping a watchful eye on her; and Karen Trebowski, DeAnna, and Ascension Hospice.

A private service is being held.

Online condolences may be made at www.bostonfuneralhome.net.






Published in Stevens Point Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Boston Funeral Home & Crematory
1649 Briggs St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
(715) 344-4223
